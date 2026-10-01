Madhya Pradesh Weather Today: Sun Takes Over Clouds, South-West Monsoon Likely To Withdraw In 2–3 Days; 30 Districts Record Rainfall Deficit

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Madhya Pradesh Monsoon Update: The south-west monsoon is likely to withdraw from Madhya Pradesh within the next two to three days, marking the end of the state's monsoon season. According to indications from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rainfall may continue in some districts due to lingering humidity, but heavy rain is unlikely anywhere in the state.

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak said isolated drizzle could occur over the next three days, although there is no forecast of widespread or heavy rainfall.

30 Districts Record Rainfall Deficit

The official south-west monsoon season, which runs from June 1 to September 30, has ended in Madhya Pradesh. With no significant rainfall recorded during the final week of September, 30 of the state's 55 districts failed to meet their normal seasonal rainfall quota.

The remaining 25 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior, received their normal rainfall or more. Alirajpur recorded less than half its normal rainfall, while Niwari and Mauganj received more than 150% of their respective seasonal averages.

Any rainfall received after September 30 will fall outside the official south-west monsoon season's rainfall statistics, although showers may continue until the monsoon completely withdraws.

MP Weather Forecast Today: Eight Districts May Receive Rain

According to the IMD's Madhya Pradesh weather forecast for Thursday, October 1, light rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in eight districts: Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat.

Meanwhile, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar and Jabalpur, along with several other districts, are likely to experience predominantly sunny weather.

Madhya Pradesh Receives 4% Below-Normal Rainfall

Madhya Pradesh received an average of 908.4 mm (35.8 inches) of rainfall during the monsoon season, against the normal of 949.5 mm (37.3 inches), according to IMD data.

The state recorded 95.9% of its normal seasonal rainfall, leaving an overall deficit of approximately 4%.

However, rainfall distribution remained uneven across the state. Eastern Madhya Pradesh recorded 4% above-normal rainfall, while western Madhya Pradesh experienced a 12% deficit.

Eastern MP Records Above-Normal Rainfall

Eastern Madhya Pradesh, comprising the Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions, received 4% more rainfall than its seasonal average.

Despite the overall surplus, several districts recorded below-normal rainfall. Balaghat, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Sagar and Seoni experienced rainfall deficits ranging from 5% to 21%.

Western Madhya Pradesh Rainfall Deficit

Western Madhya Pradesh witnessed a more pronounced rainfall deficit, with several districts receiving significantly less rain than their seasonal averages.

Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Betul, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Morena, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Raisen, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha recorded rainfall deficits ranging from 9% to 51%.

With the south-west monsoon expected to withdraw shortly, the state is likely to experience predominantly dry weather, interrupted by isolated light showers and thunderstorms in some eastern districts.