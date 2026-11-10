Madhya Pradesh Weather Today: Nights Begin To Get Cooler After Diwali; Karaundi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 10.4°C

Winter Season In Madhya Pradesh: Cold Intensifies After Diwali; Karaundi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 10.4°C | Representative Image

MP Weather News: The cold has intensified across Madhya Pradesh following Diwali, with temperatures continuing to fall. For the first time this season, the minimum temperature in the state dropped below 11 degrees Celsius. Karaundi in Katni district recorded the lowest temperature at 10.4°C last night.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast, temperatures are likely to drop by another 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the next four days. The latest Madhya Pradesh weather update indicates that colder conditions are likely to continue across the state.

The weather forecast for MP has also reported that a Western Disturbance is becoming active over the northwestern Himalayan region from the night of November 10. Its impact may be felt in Madhya Pradesh over the next two days. Meanwhile, a trough is passing through the eastern parts of the state, causing light cloud cover in some areas. However, there is no possibility of rain.

Coldest Place In Madhya Pradesh - Karaundi And Amarkantak Colder Than Pachmarhi

Interestingly, Karaundi and Amarkantak are currently colder than Pachmarhi, the state's only hill station. For the past week, both places have recorded lower minimum temperatures than Pachmarhi.

Apart from Karaundi, Amarkantak recorded 11.4°C, Kalyanpur 11.8°C, Damoh 12.5°C, Raisen 12.6°C, Umaria 13°C, and Jabalpur and Pachmarhi 13.4°C each.

Chhindwara recorded 13.5°C, while Malajkhand and Rewa recorded 13.6°C. The minimum temperature was 13.8°C in Mandla, 14°C in Bhopal and Indore, and 14.5°C in Nowgong.

Why Is Karaundi Recording Minimum Temperature In MP

According to weather experts, Karaundi is situated on the slopes of the Vindhyachal mountain range. During winter, air near higher mountain peaks becomes colder and denser at night. This air flows down towards lower slopes, causing temperatures to fall sharply.

This phenomenon is associated with katabatic winds and thermal inversion. It is currently contributing to the unusually low temperatures in Karaundi, making it the coldest place in Madhya Pradesh.