Madhya Pradesh Weather November 12, 2025 Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert For Next 4 Days in 23 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore; Mercury Dips Below 10°C in Several Cities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has been shivering since the first week of November, with cold winds during the day and freezing temperatures at night.

Both Bhopal and Indore have broken 25-year-old temperature records. On Tuesday night, temperatures in 11 cities across the state fell below 10°C.

Weather expected on Wednesday

The weather department has issued a cold wave alert for the next 4 days, warning of severe conditions in 23 districts, including Bhopal and Indore.

Madhya Pradesh weather at 9:40 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts explained that Western Disturbances became active in the Himalayan region about a week earlier than usual. This has caused snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. The cold winds blowing from the north are now affecting Madhya Pradesh, intensifying the chill.

The cold was earlier limited to western MP - including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, and Narmadapuram divisions - but it has now spread to eastern parts such as Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, and Shahdol.

On Monday and Tuesday nights, temperatures dipped below 10°C in several cities. Jabalpur recorded its coldest night of the season at 9.7°C, while Bhopal stood at 8.3°C, Indore at 8.4°C, Gwalior at 11°C, and Ujjain at 11.5°C.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected in coming days

The Meteorological Department had predicted that the cold would increase in the second week of November, and that forecast has proven true.

This year, the weather department says a new system may become active during the 3rd and 4th weeks of the month, which could bring light rain to parts of the state.