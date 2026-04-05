Madhya Pradesh Weather April 6, 2026, Weather Update: Yellow Alert For Rain & Thunderstorm In 15 Districts; Expect Similar Weather Till April 7 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system is active across Madhya Pradesh, bringing hailstorms, rain, and strong winds to several districts.

Weather on Sunday

A yellow alert has been issued for April 5 in Madhya Pradesh by the India Meteorological Department, warning of rain, thunderstorms, and possible hailstorms across several districts, including Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Betul, Khandwa, and Burhanpur; weather conditions are expected to change after noon, and residents are advised to stay cautious as strong winds and sudden rainfall may occur.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain in 27 districts, including Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Chhatarpur, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Betul, Khandwa, and Burhanpur. Weather conditions are expected to remain similar on Sunday, with changes likely after noon.

Wind speeds may reach 30 - 60 km/h in affected areas. The current conditions are due to a cyclonic circulation over the region. Another system, known as a western disturbance, is expected to become active from April 7, which may continue to bring rain and storms until April 10 - 11.

After this, the system will weaken, and temperatures will rise. By the end of April, maximum temperatures in parts of the state may reach 44 - 45°C, especially in districts like Gwalior, Dhar, and Khargone.

On Saturday, hail was reported in Betul, Sheopur, Morena, and around 8 - 10 districts, creating scenes similar to snowfall. More than 20 districts experienced rain and gusty winds.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

April 6: A yellow alert for thunderstorms, rain, and possible hail has been issued for April 6 in Madhya Pradesh by the India Meteorological Department, covering districts such as Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna, where changing weather conditions, gusty winds, and rainfall are likely, especially during the afternoon hours.

April 7: A yellow alert for thunderstorms, rain, and possible hail has been issued for April 7 in Madhya Pradesh by the India Meteorological Department, covering districts including Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, Satna, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Betul, where gusty winds, changing weather conditions, and rainfall are likely during the day.