Madhya Pradesh: Water to be released in Chhatarpur village canal

Collector takes decision at public hearing

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
File Photo
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The public hearing brought a piece of good news for the farmers in Chukehta village in Gaurihar Tehsil in Lav-Kush Nagar sub-division on Tuesday.

A farmer Vishal Singh handed over an application to collector Sandeep G R who, immediately after going through the application, directed the officials concerned to release water into a canal in Chukehta village.

As soon as the collector issue the order, the water was released into the canal and it will be available to the farmers in Chukehata on Wednesday, official sources said.

The collector also took feedback from Vishal Singh about the availability of fertilizer. Singh said that he had villagers had received fertilizer.

As many as 134 applications were received at the public hearing. Besides the collector, chief executive officer of district Panchayat Tapasya Parihar and additional district magistrate Pratap Singh Chouhan were present at the public hearing held in the auditorium of the district Panchayat.

The applications, related to the irrigation, food, labour, fisheries, revenue, education, police, social justice and other departments were received at the public hearing.

