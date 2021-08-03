Madhya Pradesh: Water logging forces Gwalior-Indore Intercity Train to stop at Padarkheda station

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The rains which have pelted the Gwalior-Chambal region have also affected the railway connectivity in the region.

The Gwalior-Indore-Ratlam Intercity Express remained stuck at Padarkheda station for 14 hours because of the water logging on tracks.

There are 300 passengers on the train. The railway administration has provided food to the passengers. The biggest problem is how the passengers sitting in the train would get back to their homes.

The passengers are not able to return to Gwalior by roads which the overflowing Parvati river inundated.

The Gwalior-Indore-Ratlam Intercity Express left Gwalior for Indore at 7.30 pm on Monday. This train reached Shivpuri in about two hours, but it could not go further because of waterlogging.