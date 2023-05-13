Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board issues 2nd letter to Saba Sultan over disobedience of orders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has issued a second notice within 4 days against Saba Sultan, the mutawalli (manager) of Auqaf-e-Shahi for alleged disobedience of orders.

Saba is the elder sister of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law of actress Kareena Kapoor. She is the daughter of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. The Waqf Board on 30 September 2011 made her the mutawalli of properties donated by Nawabs for waqfs (donations for religious purposes).

The matter pertains to the continuous disobedience of the orders of the Waqf Board and the provision of Rubats (Dharmshalas) located in Mecca and Medina to the Haj pilgrims of Bhopal. In the notice, the board has accused her of negligence of responsibility and not taking interest in the work. It is also alleged that she neither inspects the Waqf properties nor has there been any increase in the income. MP Waqf Board CEO Syed Shakir Ali Jafri has issued notices. Board President Sanwar Patel is also serious in this matter.

The first notice was sent to her on May 8, whereas the second on May 12 at her Delhi residence. A copy of the notice has also been sent to the office of Auqaf-e-Shahi located at Moti Masjid in Bhopal. Auqaf-e-Shahi is an institution formed by the erstwhile Nawab family of the princely state of Bhopal.

In a notice given to Saba Sultan on May 8, the board had asked her to inform the board within 7 days by arranging Rubats in Mecca and Madina for the Haj pilgrims of Bhopal. Despite this no action was taken.

Notably, on May 10, 200 passengers have been selected through lucky draw to be given the facility of Rubat at Mecca.

In the second notice given to Saba Sultan, it is mentioned that she should make available the facility of Rubats located in Mecca-Madina.

