Madhya Pradesh: Walk the dog with poop bag, Municipal Commissioner to pet owners

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Exercise is essential for all dogs. It helps keep them in shape but is really important for their mental health, too. It's so important that all dogs get a daily walk to keep them happy and healthy.

A small study by a researcher at the University of Liverpool found that a prime motivation for walking dogs is that it makes the owner happy. But the things seem other way round for the pet owners in Jabalpur.

In order to maintain the cleanliness in the city, the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation has issued a strange order, which is raising questions on the system of the Municipal Corporation itself.

Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep GR has issued an order for dog owners, according to which dog owners may find it difficult to walk dogs on the road.

According to the order, the dog owner will have to keep in mind that the dog does not litter the road and if it does, it is the owners' responsibility to clean it.

Violation of the order may impose fine of Rs 1,000 on the owner.

The order of the Municipal Corporation has however left the people wandering. There is also resentment among the people.

"There are more than 25,000 stray dogs and pigs roaming in Jabalpur, which are not only dreadful to the general public but are also responsible for the mess in the place. Instead of catching such dogs, the municipal corporation has issued a decree to rein in pet dogs," said the pet owners.

"If a dog owner has to walk his dog in public places, he has to carry a droop scooper, poop bag and waste scoop along with him so that if the dog messes up in public places then the owner should clean it up immediately," said Bhupendra Singh, Health Officer, Municipal Corporation.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 05:20 PM IST