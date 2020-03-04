Madhya Pradesh: Vyapam whistleblower Anand Rai issues BJP Ex minister’s video offering ministerial Berth to Congress MLA

BHOPAL: Vyapam whistleblower Anand Rai issued a video of his conversation with former minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday.

In the video, Mishra and Rai were talking to each other. According to Rai, it was made in MP Bhawan, New Delhi.

In the video Mishra offered a ministerial berth to an MLA. Mishra was reportedly telling the legislator to resign.

Once the government is toppled, he would be given party ticket to fight election, Mishra said. Mishra also said other legislators were with him.

Rai said he had many such videos to prove that the BJP leaders were luring the Congress legislators.

Mishra wanted to know whether Rai is an MLA, MP or a Congress leader, that such conversations would be held with him.

Mishra wanted to know who Rai was that he should speak such things.