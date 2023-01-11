Madhya Pradesh: Vishwa Hindi Diwas celebrated in Nasrullaganj

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): A function was held at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Government Degree College on Tuesday to celebrate Vishwa Hindi Diwas.

The theme of the event was to make Hindi a people’s language. The purpose of celebrating World Hindi Day was to give official status to the language at UNO.

Principal of the college Chandralekha Sankhla presided over the function and Bhanwar Sing Palia, Shimpi Maurya, Rajesh Patel and Mahesh Malviya were the special guests. Kailash Malviya was the main speaker.

Palia spoke about the importance of Hindi language and urged everyone to honour every language along with Hindi. Malviya, the main speaker at the function, highlighted the purpose of the World Hindi Day (Vishwa Hindi Diwas).

He said that former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh worked towards making Hindi an international language.

As foreign minister of India, Vajpayee spoke in Hindi at UNO for the first time to give global recognition to the language.

To make Hindi an international language, the first Vishwa Hindi Diwas was organised at Nagpur on January 10, 1975. The language embodies the culture and tradition of a country, so protecting the language is no less important than defending the borders of one’s country, he said.

