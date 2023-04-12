Madhya Pradesh: Violent mob pelts stones and sticks on power staff in Chanderi, security guard fires in air to disperse them

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three power department employees were injured after the villagers pelted stones and sticks on them in a Chanderi village on Wednesday.

The electricity department staff went to Hirawal village of Chanderi development block to seize electric motors running illegally in the area.

As per reports from Nai Duniya, JE Narendra Thackeray, AE Asif Iqbal, and a lineman of the Electricity Distribution Company visited Hirawal village to seize five motors that were being operated illegally in the fields. However, as the team was returning from their mission, they were attacked by the villagers, who first assaulted the lineman and then attacked other members of the team with sticks and abusive language. The villagers even broker their car glass.

In defence, the security personnel accompanying the team had to fire in the air, following which villagers fled the spot.

The police have registered a case against unknown persons under various sections, including obstruction in official work, after the incident was reported to them.

