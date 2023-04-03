Madhya Pradesh: 60 girls missing from records of govt hostels in Ashoknagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no record of 60 girls out of the 78 enrolled in junior hostels for Scheduled Caste in Pathar, Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

Members of MP Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCRPC) found many loopholes in the two girl hostels during their visit recently. They found there is a lack of resources and infrastructure. There is no CCTV camera, no guard, no proper utensils and no arrangement for medical checkup.

Commission member Nivedita Sharma told Free Press that there are 40 girls registered in Kanya Junior Hostel and 38 girls in Kanya Junior Tritiya Hostel. “But it is very surprising that only eight girls, one from Kanya Junior Hostel and seven from Kanya Junior Tritiya Hostel were present during our inspection. There are neither records of entry and exit of students nor their documents,” said she, adding that the strength is the same as last year when she asked some students who present there.

She further said “How can we say whether the girls are missing if there is no record in the documents? Who will be responsible if something wrong happens to them? This is gross negligence.”

Besides that, the students are not getting proper food and medical facilities. “One of the students said that she neither got breakfast nor lunch or dinner,” she said.

“We can’t go to the place daily for inspection. It is the responsibility of the local body. What are they doing,” Sharma asked. She said that when she asked about the loopholes to wardens of the hostels Neena Lakra and Sangeeta Panthi and district coordinator S P Raghuvanshi , they had no answer.