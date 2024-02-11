Madhya Pradesh: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Taken Out In Sironj |

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was taken out in the Sironj town of Vidisha for the second time on Saturday, official sources said. The yatra commenced from the GangeshwarJamneshwar temple of the town, and saw the footfall of beneficiaries of various schemes in thick numbers.

Member of legislative assembly (MLA) of Sironj, Umakant Sharma was present on the occasion as the chief guest. Addressing the attendees of the yatra, he said that today, all the sections of the society, including the poor, the needy, farmers, labourers, women as well as the tribals are progressing with the help of the schemes rolled out by the government. He attributed the progression to the effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that the Nal jal yojana will make its way to Sironj soon.

During this, Sharma also reflected on the nine guarantees promised by PM Modi, and told the general public to incorporate them in their daily lives. He also encouraged the people of Sironj to make digital payments, and directed the district administration to curb the sale of illicit liquor. He said intoxication is exercised by one person, but destroys the entire family.