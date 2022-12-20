Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra in every district of state from Feb 1 to 15

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to take out 'Vikas Yatra' in every district of the state from February 1 to February 15.

Foundation laying and inauguration of all development projects, including those already underway or completed or being launched, would be done simultaneously in the entire state.

This was shared by Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra during the briefing of Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening. He said that incharge minister of districts would leader the foundation laying or inauguration ceremonies in their respective districts. The inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of small works would be done by Member of Parliaments and MLAs in similar manner.

The Cabinet also endorsed Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Society Amendment Bill 2022. Madhya Pradesh Test Amendment Bill has been also cleared.

In a major relief to farmers, the government has decided to replace provision of jail term with penalty in cases where farmers undertake boring for irrigation after water level dips.

Likewise, there was no provision for sanction of amount for electricity arrangements in 'Aaganwadi' buildings at 31,400 aaganwadi centres. A budget of Rs 79.7 crore has been sanctioned in this regard. It will be given in three stages.

Cabinet also approved the revised administrative sanction for 2,000-bed hospital of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. For construction work, the amount has been increased to Rs 479.27 crore from 435.97 crore. In coming time, it will be hiked to Rs 507.12 crore.

Read Also Bhopal: 28 tribal athletes from Madhya Pradesh disallowed in national contest