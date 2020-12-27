Madhya Pradesh: Vijayvargiya says Bengal seems a state separate from the nation

Sehore: The kind of politics that CM Mamata Banerjee does makes West Bengal a state separate from the nation, said the general secretary of the Bhartiya Janata Party, Kailash Vijayvargiya, on the second day of the training camp held in Sehore for district BJP presidents.

More than 300 BJP workers were killed in Bengal shortly after she took over charge of the state, Vijayvargiya said. He said there was no democracy in West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ran a fascist government.

Only BJP’s Modi government can turn Bengal into ‘Sonar Bangla’, added Vijayavargiya. “The Opposition is irresponsible in India. They are shooting off the farmers’ shoulders to create instability in the nation,” he said. He further said that he had never understood the character of the Congress party. They fight opposite the Communist Party in Kerala and support them when they represent the farmers in the ongoing protest, he quipped. He said the BJP is a cadre-based party that runs on ideology. Every member is a party worker and gets training, he added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh said the training camp was a tradition of the Jana Sangh. It prepares the party workers and leaders on an ideological level, he added.