Remove 'extortionist' nephew: Rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata Banerjee hours after joining BJP

Adhikari also, on a particularly high note, proclaimed that West Bengal "must be handed over to" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We must ensure that West Bengal is handed over to the great Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We must. And to achieve this task, I will start working with all of you from tomorrow," Adhikari said at the BJP rally.

"The economy in West Bengal is ruined. Joblessness is on the rise. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is riddled with scams. Bengal must be handed over to Narendra Modi. I'll start working from tomorrow onwards. Remove the extortionist nephew," he said to a roaring crowd at the rally, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah witnessed the event.

He also mocked the Trinamool Congress with a rhyme, swearing out loud that Mamata's party will "never achieve" what it wanted in the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election.

Adhikari also said that Kolkata and New Delhi must have the same ruling party.

West Bengal political heavyweight and TMC's rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP at Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore.

In addition to Adhikari, TMC MP Sunil Mondal, nine sitting MLAs, including five from Mamata Banerjee's party also joined BJP in the presence of Amit Shah today.

Adhikari had recently tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly tendering his resignation to the Speaker.