Madhya Pradesh: Vidisha forest officials identify people who were in SUV with tiger nearby

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing some people sitting inside an SUV and tiger sitting yards away in the jungle of Gyaraspur in Vidisha district has gone viral on social media. One of the persons sitting inside the vehicle is seen with an air gun.

Forest officials who took note of video identified people and picked them from their houses for interrogation. Among them, Mubin and Mujjahiddin hail from Bhopal.

A forest officer in Vidisha told Free Press that tiger was moving in Gyaraspur jungle. On April 30, tiger had killed cattle of villager Kailash Yadav. When cattle did not return home, Kailash Yadav took Mubin, Mujjaddin to the site in their own vehicle. Some villagers were also inside the vehicle.

The statements of them were taken separately and all their statements matched. They said they did not try to kill the tiger, they went to jungle to look for missing cattle. However, there was no explanation for carrying an air gun.

Mujjahiddin is Mubin’s father. It was Mubin who was driving the vehicle. They have a farm in Mohmmadgarh. After spotting the tiger sitting inside the jungle, Mubin was heard saying, “It is a tiger.”