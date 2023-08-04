Madhya Pradesh: Vidhayak Cup Competition Concludes, Kulgadi Team Emerges Victorious In Kabaddi, Lohrora Team In Kho-Kho

FPJ

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Vidhayak cup competition, which had been ongoing in the Nagod town of Satna, concluded on Thursday. The competition had begun on Tuesday in the town, official sources said.

A total of 16 teams had participated in the men’s Kabaddi competition, while 12 teams had taken part in the women’s Kho-Kho competition. The event witnessed a footfall of as many as 450 players and 20 officials. On the conclusion ceremony of the competition, the Chief executive officer (CEO) of Satna zila panchayat, Dr Parikshit Rao Jhade was present as the chief guest, while Manish Pratap Singh was present as the special guest.

The Kulghadi team emerged as the winner of the Kabaddi events, while the Lohrora team lifted the winning trophy of the Kho-Kho events. All the winners were awarded prizes by the chief guest and the special guest, and a provision of Rs 11 thousand to the winning teams, as well as of Rs 9.1 thousand to the runner-up teams was announced on the occasion.