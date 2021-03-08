Madhya Pradesh: Vegetable vendor’s daughter chosen collector for a day

BHOPAL: The daughter of a vegetable vendor, 21-year-old Archana Kewat, assumed the office of Katni district collector on Monday and it was a dream-come-true for the young woman. She was named ‘One-Day Collector’ as part of International Women’s Day.

Archana was recently felicitated for bravery by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for saving a minor girl from a group of boys who were teasing and abusing her. The state government had felicitated her with a citation and prize money of Rs 51,000. Wearing a cotton salwar suit, she appeared confident as her name was announced in front of a battery of media persons in the district collector’s office complex on Monday morning. Once announced, she did not bat an eyelid to boldly tell the world about her priorities as ‘One-Day Collector’.

District collector Priyank Mishra welcomed Archana to the district collectorate with flowers where the whole staff was present. Being a Monday, it was the day that the ‘Time Limit meeting’ is held to review the development and routine works of the administration. ‘One Day’ collector Archana chaired the meeting.

Malnourished children

In her first directive, she instructed the officials to launch a special campaign for the malnourished children in the district. In her directives, she said special care should be taken of underweight and malnourished kids, who should be taken to the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs). Collector Priyank Mishra guided her through the process. Following the meeting, she also participated in the gram sabha organised at Chaka village on the occasion of International Women’s Day.