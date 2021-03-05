Madhya Pradesh: All-blue dress code in Passport Seva Kendra on Women's Day, goes with UN's theme 'Choose to Challenge’

BHOPAL: The Passport Seva Kendra, Bhopal, is going to celebrate International Women’s Day on the theme 'Choose to Challenge’. All male and female employees will be required to come to the office on March 8 in blue-colored attire to give the message of gender equality.
On this occasion, female applicants will be presented with a mask instead of flowers, in view of the pandemic Covid-19. In addition to this, women applicants coming to the Kendra will be provided a special token following social distancing.
Regional Passport Officer, Rashmi Baghel has told Free Press that it is the theme of the United Nations this year. “We have picked that theme. The idea is to change society's attitude towards gender equality. Earlier, only our female employees used to wear theme-based attire on the Day but we have stepped forward. We have told our male employees to come in theme-based attire on the day,” Baghel says.
The dress code of the last two years was pink and red respectively. “But this time we have shifted to common color blue for male and female both to move together,” she says.
A slogan writing competition will also be organised for male applicants. The three best messages will be given prizes and their message will also be published in the annual magazine of the office.
“I think we can’t do any work alone. So we are felicitating female applicants for making them feel special. And at the same time, we try to sensitise our male applicants that there is another or half-world that needs your support to go together. That's why we used to organise this contest for male applicants,” the officer says.
Baghel says “We always organise a slogan writing competition for male applicants. Let them write just to make people aware. My purpose behind this is to know the mindset of men about women. The women may be their mothers, wives and daughters. Even if they don't think about their wives and mothers, they must think about their daughters.”
