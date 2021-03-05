Madhya Pradesh: All-blue dress code in Passport Seva Kendra on Women's Day, goes with UN's theme 'Choose to Challenge’

The dress code of the last two years was pink and red respectively. “But this time we have shifted to common color blue for male and female both to move together,” she says.

A slogan writing competition will also be organised for male applicants. The three best messages will be given prizes and their message will also be published in the annual magazine of the office.

“I think we can’t do any work alone. So we are felicitating female applicants for making them feel special. And at the same time, we try to sensitise our male applicants that there is another or half-world that needs your support to go together. That's why we used to organise this contest for male applicants,” the officer says.

Baghel says “We always organise a slogan writing competition for male applicants. Let them write just to make people aware. My purpose behind this is to know the mindset of men about women. The women may be their mothers, wives and daughters. Even if they don't think about their wives and mothers, they must think about their daughters.”