Madhya Pradesh: Vegetable prices soar, no respite for Bhopalis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The prices of vegetables have rocked the budgets of households in the capital city, residents told Free Press on Sunday.

The prices of beans have gone up to Rs 80 per kg on an average while main areas like MP Nagar are selling them at up to Rs 90 per kg. Ginger is selling at Rs 250 per kg against the previous price of Rs 190-200 per kg.

Shameem Ahmed, a resident of Subhash Phatak area, said, “Skyrocketing prices of vegetables have burned holes in our pockets. They are something so basic that no household can run without them.”

“I work near Bhopal railway station and usually buy vegetables from mandi. And now thanks to government’s policies, prices there too have begun touching skies,” he added.

The prices of a vegetable as basic as potato have gone up to Rs 40 – Rs 50 per kg and capsicum is selling at Rs 80-Rs100 per kg.

Tomato, which shot to limelight in past one week for skyrocketing prices, is resting now between Rs 60 – Rs 90 per kg, prices varying with the quality.

“Lady fingers at Rs 40 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs 70 per kg. How are we supposed to survive and what are we supposed to eat? All my family members are diabetic and our pockets have now lost capacity to bear. Some suggested that we should buy vegetables directly from mandi, which again is impossible for us, thanks to high prices of petrol. Who can ride from Arera Colony to mandi every day?” Arera Colony resident Khyati Vishwakarma said.

Bhopal Sabzi Mandi supplier Atul Sonpuria said, “We may improve supplies in next three to four months but right now we are all struggling. Customers want decreased prices, but how can we do that when we ourselves are gaining nothing out of sale.”

“The rising petrol prices have affected transportation. Also, much of our stock is being exported to national capital and other nearby areas with high demand. We are suffering in the middle,” he added.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 10:38 PM IST