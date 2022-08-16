Madhya Pradesh: Veer Bharat Memorial to be built in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government will build a 'Veer Bharat Memorial', which will consist of the statues of revolutionaries and freedom fighters, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced after hoisting the Tricolour on Monday.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day at the Motilal Nehru stadium in Bhopal, Chouhan said the freedom fighters have sacrificed their lives to end the draconian British rule and "now it is time to live for this country and to make it progressive".

"A memorial which is to be called -- 'Veer Bharat' -- would be set up in Bhopal, which will have statues of freedom fighters who sacrificed for the country's Independence. People visiting there would know about a particular revolutionary and freedom fighters in detail," Chouhan said.

The celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was held amid heavy rainfall across Madhya Pradesh. Tricolours were unfurled across the state on Monday morning. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also hoisted Tricolour in Bhopal amid heavy rain.

Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has achieved several milestones in the last couple of decades and it could happen due to several schemes launched by the state government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also announced that the problem of seepage from Karam Dam, which has been a bigger concern for the last few days, has been resolved and water has been reduced from an alternative passage. He announced that the officials, policemen, soldiers and individuals who worked day night to ensure the safety of people would be awarded by the state government.

Notably, the continuing seepage of water from Karam Dam in Dhar district has prompted the administration to shift over 6,000 families of two adjoining districts -- Dhar and Khargone -- to relief camps. Sensing the situation as dangerous, the Army was called to lend help.

