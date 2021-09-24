Madhya Pradesh: Varsities should conduct research on tribal development, says Governor

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that universities should conduct research work on the issues of tribal development works and challenges, he was addressing the meeting of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak held at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Governor further added 'Public awareness works about tribal development programmes and schemes should be done. The university representatives should go among the community and hold discussion on subjects like education, health etc. Encourage them to take advantage of welfare schemes'.

He said that the universities should cooperate in the efforts to eradicate sickle cell disease in the tribal society. Information of specialist doctors should be collected and efforts should be made for their availability. Work should be done to disseminate information about disease prevention and treatment measures in the community. Arrangements should be made by the university to provide information to the villagers about their development and rights by visiting the villages. The students of the schools should be motivated for the expansion of higher education in the tribal community.

He said that along with the students studying in the university, the professors should also participate in the land rights certificate distribution programmes. Take the initiative to get the works being done under the University Act studies.

He said that the improvement of systems according to the times is a sign of progress. Continuous efforts should be made in this direction using modern technology.

The meeting was attended by principal secretary to governor DP Ahuja, Vice Chancellor Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Amarkantak professor Prakashmani Tripathi and other officials were present.

