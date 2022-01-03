Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination for 15 to 18 age group begins at schools in state

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The vaccination drive for students aged between 15 and 18 years started in the state on Monday.

Students inoculated with COVID vaccine shots at Subhash Excellence School in state capital Bhopal.

According to reports, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also visit the school at 11 am on Monday.

A student who got jabbed at her school in Indore has expressed her thoughts. Ayushi Parmar said, “ I got jabbed in my school, Excellence Academy. I feel safer now.There is a pain in my arms. But I understand that the pain is quite light as compared to covid. I am glad that we are getting vaccinated now."

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:58 AM IST