e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination for 15 to 18 age group begins at schools in state

Students inoculated with COVID vaccine shots at Subhash Excellence School in state capital Bhopal.
Staff Reporter
Student inoculated at Subhash Excellence School, Bhopal | File Photo

Student inoculated at Subhash Excellence School, Bhopal | File Photo

Advertisement

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The vaccination drive for students aged between 15 and 18 years started in the state on Monday.

Students inoculated with COVID vaccine shots at Subhash Excellence School in state capital Bhopal.

According to reports, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also visit the school at 11 am on Monday.

A student who got jabbed at her school in Indore has expressed her thoughts. Ayushi Parmar said, “ I got jabbed in my school, Excellence Academy. I feel safer now.There is a pain in my arms. But I understand that the pain is quite light as compared to covid. I am glad that we are getting vaccinated now."

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Indore: 219 Covididiots fined for not wearing masks Indore: 219 Covididiots fined for not wearing masks

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
Advertisement