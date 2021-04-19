Madhya Pradesh: Use NSA against medicine black marketers, chief minister tells collectors

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the collectors to use the National Security Act (NSA) against those who are involved in black marketing of medicines. Chouhan has also said the poor will get free rations from the public distribution system (PDS) shops for three months. The chief minister made the statements at a video-conferencing with the collectors on Monday.

The work on setting up of oxygen plants should be finished as quickly as possible, he said. Chouhan said the government’s only objective was to save the lives of people and anyone trying to make profit by selling medicines and injections in the black market should be severely punished.

The infection should be stopped in the cities, as well as in the villages, he said, adding that the people in the rural areas should not come out of their homes without any work. The places where the number of patients is very high should be declared containment zones to stop the virus.

Chouhan said efforts were being made on a war footing to supply oxygen to hospitals. Besides, the state was regularly getting Remdesivir vials. He said the injection should be judiciously distributed so that nobody would die.

The district administrations should ensure that there is no problem for those who are in isolation. Those who were down with cough and cold should undergo testing and remain in isolation until their reports were received, he said. Many people moved around after giving their swab samples, which should be checked, he added.