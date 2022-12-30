Madhya Pradesh: US surgeons to operate on children with cleft lips in free-of-cost camp in Narmadapuram

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmadapuram branch of Bharatiya Jain Sangathan is slated to organise a free-of-cost plastic surgery camp in Indore district on January 20. In the camp, surgeons arriving from the United States of America (USA) shall operate upon children with cleft lips.

A meeting to discuss the same was chaired by the Narmadapuram branch of Bharatiya Jain Sangathan on Friday, at the residence of Ritu Jain. Local president Neerja Faujdar stated in the meeting that a team of surgeons is arriving from the USA, which will land in Indore and ensure their presence in a free-of-cost plastic surgery camp. The camps will begin at 8 am on January 20 at the Unique hospital of Indore, in which children with issues such as cleft lips and cleft palates will be operated upon by the experienced surgeons.

She added that an attendant will also be present alongside the patient, after the surgery is completed. Children ranging from 3 months to ten years of age will be eligible to take part in the camp. She further said that parents must ensure that their child does not suffer from cough, cold or fever before undergoing the surgery.

Towards the end of the meeting, she stated that to take part in the camp, the parents of the child must text on WhatsApp, on the number 9329442524.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Thieves make off with foreign liquor from excise dept control room in Narmadapuram