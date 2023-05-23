Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPDUC) supplies water in Khauraho

Representational image |

Khajuraho (Chhatarpur): Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPDUC) is supplying water to most of the places in Khajuraho and Rajnagar.

Water is being supplied to Achnar, Vidyadhar colony, Lalgua, Manju Nagar, Prem Nagar, Ravindra colony and circuit house in Khajuraho.

Imlia, Sichai colony, Shri Ram colony, Lal Purwa and Bhatia Purwa and other places in Rajnagar are getting water supply.

The company has claimed that the rest of the areas will soon get water. The places, where water connections have not yet reached, will soon be given water pipeline, the company said.