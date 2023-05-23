 Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPDUC) supplies water in Khauraho
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPDUC) supplies water in Khauraho

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPDUC) supplies water in Khauraho

Water is being supplied to Achnar, Vidyadhar colony, Lalgua, Manju Nagar, Prem Nagar, Ravindra colony and circuit house in Khajuraho.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Khajuraho (Chhatarpur): Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPDUC) is supplying water to most of the places in Khajuraho and Rajnagar.

Water is being supplied to Achnar, Vidyadhar colony, Lalgua, Manju Nagar, Prem Nagar, Ravindra colony and circuit house in Khajuraho.

Imlia, Sichai colony, Shri Ram colony, Lal Purwa and Bhatia Purwa and other places in Rajnagar are getting water supply.

The company has claimed that the rest of the areas will soon get water. The places, where water connections have not yet reached, will soon be given water pipeline, the company said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 5 nabbed for robbery, jewellery recovered in Garoth
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPDUC) supplies water in Khauraho

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPDUC) supplies water in Khauraho

MP: Moving car catches fire in Gwalior, passengers jump out to save lives

MP: Moving car catches fire in Gwalior, passengers jump out to save lives

Man batters 80-year-old ailing mother to death for soiling room in Chatapur, Madhya Pradesh

Man batters 80-year-old ailing mother to death for soiling room in Chatapur, Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: 500 members of Seva Dal Young Brigade to take part in Jabalpur camp

Madhya Pradesh: 500 members of Seva Dal Young Brigade to take part in Jabalpur camp

MP: 'Maharaj' Scindia bows down before public, appologises for mistakes in Shivpuri ahead of...

MP: 'Maharaj' Scindia bows down before public, appologises for mistakes in Shivpuri ahead of...