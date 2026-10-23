Madhya Pradesh Urban Bodies Under Scanner: Action Against Officials In 22 Municipalities, 39 Nagar Parishads | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the emergence of a video highlighting irregularities in procurement by urban local bodies, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey’s Urban Development Department has outlined the action taken in cases involving irregularities in procurement and construction works.

According to official information, action has been taken against officials and employees of 22 municipalities and 39 Nagar Parishads over alleged irregularities.

In Seoni municipality, the then Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) and sub-engineers were suspended, and recovery proceedings were initiated over irregularities in the procurement of high-mast poles and LED lights through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

In Guna municipality, officials were suspended and their annual salary increments were withheld.

Six cases involving irregularities in purchases made through local tenders and quotations are also under investigation by the Lokayukta.

These cases relate to Dhar and Guna municipalities, Nagar Parishad in Niwari district, Beohari Nagar Parishad, Gohad municipality and Neemuch municipality. The then in-charge CMOs and engineers are facing scrutiny in these cases.

Action has also been taken in cases involving irregularities in construction works. In Sehore municipality, two annual increments of the then CMO were withheld over the construction of a road on private land.

Action was also taken against the then Municipal Commissioner of Burhanpur Municipal Corporation.

Irregularities in the procurement of materials and execution of construction works in Junnardeo, Chanderi, Bhind, Raghogarh and Dabra municipalities also led to departmental action.

According to a senior officer of the Urban Development Department, action has been taken in all types of cases involving irregularities, whether related to procurement or construction works.

Investigations and departmental proceedings against officials are continuing in all cases where irregularities have come to light.