Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration And Development Scraps Unauthorised Charge Posts In All Municipal Bodies | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration and Development (UAD) Department has withdrawn all unauthorised charge assignments made against hundreds of vacant municipal posts and issued fresh guidelines for filling such positions across all 413 urban local bodies.

In an order issued by the UAD Commissioner, the department clarified that vacant posts in the State Urban Administrative Service, State Urban Engineering Service and State Urban Finance Service can only be assigned to eligible officers and employees belonging to the prescribed feeder cadres and meeting the required service conditions.

The order states that assigning charge to employees outside the approved cadre hierarchy will be treated as an administrative irregularity and financial misconduct, rendering such arrangements invalid.

The department has also ended the practice of divisional authorities independently assigning additional charge.

Henceforth, all proposals for vacant posts of Chief Municipal Officers (CMOs), engineers, finance officers and other key municipal positions must be submitted to the Directorate through a prescribed procedure.

According to the guidelines, priority will be given to eligible officers posted within the same district.

If no suitable officer is available, proposals may be sent for eligible feeder cadre employees within the district, followed by candidates available at the divisional level.

All previous orders granting charge of vacant posts in violation of these provisions have been cancelled with immediate effect. Municipal bodies have been directed to submit fresh proposals for the affected posts as per the revised norms.