Madhya Pradesh: Upset over not getting promised relief, man commits suicide

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old tea-stall vendor allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance at his stall that is situated in front of Garha police station, sources said on Wednesday.

The vendor identified as Shiv Shankar Kosta was reportedly upset after his house was not paid promised compensation against the demolition of his house.

According to reports, Kosta’s house in Tilahari locality was demolished by the administration during an anti-encroachment drive, two years ago.

His family members claimed that the administration had promised him of Rs 2.5 lakh as compensation and also a patta for construction of the house.

They added that Kosta received only Rs 1 lakh as compensation. He had approached the administration and demanded rest of the compensation money on many occasions, but to no avail, they claimed.

In charge of Garha Police station, Rakesh Tiwari, said that a case had been registered and investigation was on. No suicide note has been recovered from spot, he said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 05:56 PM IST