Madhya Pradesh: UP woman dies waiting for her turn to get 'treated' at Bageshwar Dham

According to reports, deceased Neelam Devi was suffering from kidney ailment and was staying at Bageshwar since a month.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies waiting for her turn at Bageshwar Dham; another goes missing | Twitter
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman suffering from a kidney ailment allegedly died waiting for her turn to get 'treated' at Bageshwar Dham on Thursday.

A video has also surfaced on social media where the woman’s husband is seen wailing beside her body.

According to reports, Neelam Devi--a resident of Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, was suffering from a kidney ailment. Last month, she had come to Bageshwar Dham, all the way from UP, in a hope to find 'treatment'. And had been staying there since then. She waited and waited for her turn to meet famous Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri-- who, she believed, would treat her medical condition. And before her turn could come, she died on Thursday.

Family says she was doing fine at Bageshwar Dham

Neelam’s relatives said that she was completely fine till morning and even had breakfast in the pandal. Her husband claimed that she started recovering since they came to Bageshwar Dham and even doctors were 'shocked to see her recovery'.

Notably, thousands of devotees from several states reach Bageshwar Dham-- situated in Chhatarpur district, with their complaints on a daily basis. They have faith that Pandit Shastri will resolve all their problems.

Girl missing from 'Pret Darbar'

In another incident, a girl from UP's Deoria district who had also come to Bageshwar Dham and visited the 'Pret Darbar' went missing on February 12. The girl is named Kumari Neeraj Maurya. Her father Omprakash Maurya has appealed to the people to contact Chhatarpur police if they receive any information regarding her daughter.

Shastri had hit the headlines lately after a Maharashtra-based NGO accused him of promoting superstition.

Madhya Pradesh: 16,000 govt doctors skip work for two hours against 'interference' in work,...
article-image

