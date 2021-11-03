Madhya Pradesh: Unwilling to go to in-laws' house for Diwali, woman ends life

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman committed suicide in anger, because she did not want to go to her in-laws’ house on Diwali. The incident occurred under Govindpura police station on Sunday night, said the officials.

Investigation officer Ram Sajivan Verma told Free Press that 35-year-old Kavita Hajare, a native of district Betul, was living with her sister Himanshu Hajare in Bhopal.

She got married to Mithun Singh Thakur on June 24. The woman came to her sister house to help her with Diwali cleaning. Her husband when asked her to come along to his native village to celebrate Diwali with his parents as it was their first festival after marriage, the woman bluntly refused. This led to heated argument between the couple. Later they went to sleep.

At around 3 am when Mithun woke up to answer nature’s call, he didn’t find Kavita in the room. When he went looking for her, found her hanging from a ceiling fan in another room.

He raised an alarm and called the police. Cops looked for the suicide note and also her mobile, but did not find any.

The mother of deceased in her statement told police that she was running high fever and used to lose her cool over trivial issue.

She further informed that post marriage, she had attempted suicide twice. But this time she succeeded in taking her life when all family members were asleep.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:40 AM IST