Madhya Pradesh: Unruly behaviour by Bhopal police raise alarm

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Involvement of four police personnel of Bhopal in criminal activities has raised alarm in the state capital. Earlier this month, two police constables posted at Kolar police station of Bhopal had been booked for extorting money from a jeweller. Latest of such cases has come to the fore in the Bairagarh locality of the city on Tuesday, where two constables thrashed a complainant who had arrived at the police station to address his grievance.

Data revealed by the Bhopal police commissioner system hinted that 13 such cases of harassment and misconduct by the police personnel had been registered last year. In a major fraction of such cases, sub-inspectors (SI) as well as head constables were involved in nefarious activities, who were suspended with immediate effect.

Such unruly behaviour by police personnel of the city is contradictory to the claims of the Bhopal police commissioner system, during the implementation of which, it was promised that grievances of complainants would be duly addressed at all police stations of Bhopal. Promises of ensuring no inconvenience to the complainants had also been made back then, which seem to be going up in smoke, if the data is to be believed.

Covering up the misconduct exercised by several police personnel, senior police officials stated that most of such incidents occur in the police stations located in rural areas of Bhopal, such as Parwalia Road, Eintkhedi and Bilkhiriya police stations, as many of the police personnel posted there carry low literacy rate and intellect.

Every police station to be surveyed soon: Addl CP

Additional commissioner of police (ACP) of Bhopal, Sachin Atulkar, stated on the issue that strategies are being planned by senior police officials of the city to conduct surprise inspections of all police stations of the city and take relevant measures too, to monitor the conduct of police personnel posted there.