Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:40 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Union ministers to lead Ashirvad Yatras from Aug 16 to seek people's blessings

Staff Reporter
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The newly inducted ministers in the Union Cabinet belonging to Madhya Pradesh will launch Ashirvad Yatra in the state to seek the blessings of people.

The two Union ministers - Jyotiraditya Scindia and Virendra Khatik will lead separate yatras from August 16 to 24 in the state, as per the state BJP.

Talking to media persons on Thursday, state BJP general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani said the ministers, belonging to Madhya Pradesh, during their yatra will seek blessings of people.

Along with the two ministers, one Union minister from Uttar Pradesh SPS Baghel will take out another yatra in the state, said Sabnani, the in charge of the yatra.

Scindia will launch his yatra from Dewas on August 17 and it will conclude in Indore on August 19. The yatra of the BJP leader will pass through four Lok Sabha constituencies and four districts. The Union ministers during their yatra will visit religious places and also take part in various programmes.

The Ashirvad yatra of Baghel will begin from Pitrambra Peeth in Datia on August 16 and conclude next day after touring Gwalior and Morena districts. The rally will pass through three Lok Sabha seats and three districts.

The yatra of Virendra Khatik will be taken out by trains and road. It will start on August 19 from Gwalior and conclude in Damoh on August 24. This yatra will cover seven districts and seven Lok Sabha constituencies.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:40 PM IST

