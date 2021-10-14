Madhya Pradesh: Union minister Scindia holds meeting with district administration in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with district administration to discuss the fertilizer shortage issue and to promote tourism in the Gwalior-Chambal division on Thursday.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and he himself had been talking to Food Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the past three days. 14,700 metric tonne fertilizers had been allotted for the Gwalior-Chambal division. In which 5000 MT for Morena, 3000 MT for Gwalior, 3000 MT for Shivpuri, 3000 MT for Bhind, which would arrive by 15 to 25 October, Scindia added.

At the same time, Scindia has taken the responsibility of promoting tourism of the Gwalior-Chambal division. According to Scindia, tourism in the area would be promoted on the lines of Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur.

In the meeting with the district administration, a plan has been prepared to work on tourism in the area with eight key points. The official would start working from the next month to prepare the road map of the plan.

The theme would be centered on the history, culture and music of Gwalior Chambal division. Tourism circuit would be built. Besides, branding at Maharaja Bada, railway station and airport. There would be a focus on promoting local art.

