Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia dismisses exit polls giving majority to Congress in Karnataka, says BJP will form government

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is on a day’s visit in his home town Gwalior on Thursday, where he held a review meeting in the collectorate regarding development works.

When media asked about the exit polls giving majority to Congress in Karnataka, Scindia confidently said that BJP will form government as they believe in ‘public poll’ only.

“We have full faith on ‘public polls’. O matter what exit polls show, the Bharatiya Janata Party will form government on May 13.”

Reviewing development works in Gwalior, Scindia said that there is a disturbance in the 1000 beds hospital and reprimanded the officers themselves should go there and rectify the arrangements so that the patients do not face any problem.

He talked to the officials regarding the deteriorating system in Gwalior district and during this time issued instructions to the officials to prepare a detailed plan to get relief from the traffic.