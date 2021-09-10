Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified man died, none to perform last rite.

Multai (Madhya Pradesh): A critically ill person reached the Multai community health centre on Friday.

The doctors at the health centre referred him to the Betul district hospital but he died before taken there.

His body was lying at the health centre, but nobody was there to perform the last rites of that unidentified person.

When the block medical officer informed the civic body about performing the last rites of that person, the municipal officials refused to do that.

As soon as a local journalist and social worker Kirti Yadav came to know about it he together with other people rushed to the health centre.

The social workers told Dr Pallav of the health centre that they would perform the last rites of that person.

Yadav met sub-divisional officer of police Namrata Sondhiya and informed her about it.

The police officer, then, issued an order asking the officials to perform the last rites of that man.

Yadav told the administration that he would perform the last rites of the unidentified people.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 11:18 PM IST