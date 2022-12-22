Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified ailment claims lives of three children in Bhilsaiya village

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three children of a family died of an unknown disease in Bhilsaiya village of Morena, locals said on Thursday.

Locals further said that the unidentified disease had gripped all five children of the family and three of them died in the past three days.

Chief Medical and Health officer (CMHO) of Morena, Dr Rakesh Sharma, said the ailment gripped the children of Kalyan Yadav, who lives in the Bhilsaiya village in Kailaras tehsil of Morena. In the first case, Yadav’s elder daughter, Radhika (6), suffered jerks on Monday at 2 in the night and fainted. She was rushed to Kailaras hospital at 5 am and then to Morena, but could not be saved.

After this, Yadav’s one-and-a-half year-old son Vipin fell ill on Tuesday night and died on Wednesday morning. Yadav’s another daughter, who was also suffering from the same disease, died on Wednesday night. The deaths have sparked fear in the village and Yadav’s kin have termed it to be God’s wrath on their family.

On getting information, Dr Sharma rushed to the spot a team of doctors to the village and termed as viral fever. He then advised Yadav to get the remaining ailing children admitted to a hospital