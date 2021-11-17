e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:33 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: UNICEF CFO dances with children in Shivpuri

A video of her dance went viral on social media on Wednesday.
FP News Service
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief of Field Office in India for Unicef, Margret Gwada danced with the children in Shivpuri district on Tuesday. A video of her dance went viral on social media on Wednesday.

According to reports, Gwada reached Hatod village of Shivpuri district to participate in a programme under Swachchha Bharat Mission and Jal Jivan Mission. She held a chaupal and interacted with children and villagers.

She took stock of the cleanliness of the village, medical facilities and education of the children. She also visited several houses of tribal people.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:33 PM IST
