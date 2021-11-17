Madhya Pradesh: UNICEF CFO dances with children in Shivpuri

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief of Field Office in India for Unicef, Margret Gwada danced with the children in Shivpuri district on Tuesday. A video of her dance went viral on social media on Wednesday.

According to reports, Gwada reached Hatod village of Shivpuri district to participate in a programme under Swachchha Bharat Mission and Jal Jivan Mission. She held a chaupal and interacted with children and villagers.

She took stock of the cleanliness of the village, medical facilities and education of the children. She also visited several houses of tribal people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Clogged irrigation canals affect farm activities

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:33 PM IST