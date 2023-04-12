 Madhya Pradesh: Unhappy, BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi announces his own party, promises statehood for Vindhaya region
Tripathi is a four time MLA from Maihar in Satna district. Lately, there were reports of him joining Congress as he was unhappy with the BJP.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi | File

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): In a new twist, BJP MLA from Maihar, Narayan Tripathi has announced the formation of a new political party on Tuesday. The new political outfit, Vindhya Janta Party is seeks a statehood title for the Vindhaya region of the Madhya Pradesh. 

He said that the new outfit will soon be registered as a regional party. Tripathi is also aiming to put up candidates on all 30 assembly seats in the Vindhya region in the upcoming state polls in December 2023.

Apparently, there have been reports that a lot of BJP leaders are upset and angry with the party management. In fact, last week, BJP had appointed 14 senior leaders to pacify the old hands of the party.

'You give me 30, I will give you Vindhya'

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Vindhya Premier League season-2 in Maihar, he sought public cooperation in the struggle for the revival of the Vindhya region. Along the lines of Netaji Subhash Chand Bose's popular slogan 'You give me blood, I will give you freedom', Tripathi said, 'You give me 30, I will give you Vindhya'.

Everyone has a right to form a party: VD Sharma

On the other hand, the state BJP declined to immediately react to the development. “In democracy, everybody has a right to form a party,” state president VD Sharma said.

