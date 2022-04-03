Madhya Pradesh: Under-construction building demolished in Rewa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa police and district administration have razed the under-construction house of Sanjay Tripathi, one of the accused in Rewa minor gang rape case, according to Rewa superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin.

The under-construction building of Sanjay situated at railway station road crossing was demolished by Rewa Municipal Corporation in presence of police and officials of district administration.

On March 28, a first-year college student was allegedly raped in room No-4 of Circuit House by one Mahant Sitaram alias Samarth Tripathi. Sanjay Tripathi and Anshul Shukla had helped the Mahant to flee. The Mahant, after committing heinous act, reached Sanjay’s farmhouse. Next day, Sanjay arranged an SUV for Mahant to leave Rewa. Later, Rewa police arrested Mahant from a barber’s shop in Singrauli. As soon as Mahant was arrested, Sanjay and his nephew came to Bhopal. Rewa police arrested Sanjay and Anshul from Bhopal.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:11 PM IST