Madhya Pradesh: Umaria TI goes missing in Bhopal, search on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A town inspector (TI) posted in the special branch of Umaria police went missing two days after his arrival in Bhopal, official sources said on Monday. TI Santosh Kumar Udde had come to the state capital on March 19 to attend a two-day training programme. However, he went missing two days after. The family has lodged a missing person complaint with Umaria and Bhopal police and search is on to trace the cop who is missing since March 21.

Udde’s nephew Vivek Marawi, a resident of Dindori in Umaria, has lodged a missing complaint of the TI at Shyamala Hills police station.

Marwai told police that his uncle had come to Bhopal on March 19 to attend a two-day training programme on ‘Radicalisation-D subject’, organised at a special branch police training institute, located in Shyamala hills of the city.

On March 20, Udde had a normal conversation over the phone with his wife but after that day he went missing and his phone was also switched off, the complainant told police.

The family looked for Udde but when they could not trace him they on March 23 approached police in Umaria and Bhopal and filed a missing complaint.