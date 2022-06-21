e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: UM Jyotiraditya Scindia performs yoga at Gwalior Fort

On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav in the 75th of independence, Yoga Day was celebrated in a grand manner at 75 places across the country.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav in the 75th of independence, Yoga Day was celebrated in a grand manner at 75 places across the country.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the Yoga Day programme in the Man Mandir premises built on the historic fort of Gwalior.

"This day not only makes India proud at the national level but also at the international level. It was definitely affected due to Covid, but in the last 8 years, India's yoga has gained worldwide fame," said Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister.

