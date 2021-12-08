Madhya Pradesh: UK, Canada nationals test positive in Bhopal, German tests positive in Jabalpur

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Two foreign nationals tested positive in state capital while another in Jabalpur on Tuesday, according to health department officials. Their travel history is being traced.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said two foreign nationals have tested corona positive. One is from the UK and other from Canada. Their travel history is being traced. Both have been kept in isolation.

Similarly, a German national tested Covid positive in Jabalpur. He has been admitted in medical college. Jabalpur CMHO Dr Ratnesh Kuraria confirmed it stating that German national has been admitted in medical college after he tested positive.

Besides, an 84-year-old corona positive woman died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal. She was administered both the doses of Covid vaccine but she suffered from comorbidity, doctors said.

Current status

The state reported 16 Covid cases on Tuesday, according to health department officials. Of the new cases, 8 have been found in Indore, 6 in Bhopal and 2 in Jabalpur, officials added.

Home minister Narottam Mishra tweeted, 'There have been 16 new cases of corona in the state in last 24 hours, while 13 people have recovered. At present, total active cases of corona in the state are 140 and the recovery rate is 98.60 per cent. The government is fully alert and is trying its best not to let the third wave come.'

on December 7, 16 new positives have been found, after which the number of active cases has increased to 140 and the infection rate has increased to 0.03 per cent.

Of the new cases, 8 have been found in Indore, 6 in Bhopal and 2 in Jabalpur. There are more than 70 active cases in Bhopal. As many as 17 new cases were reported on December 1 while 12 cases were reported on December 2 and 15 cases were reported on December 3. Similarly, 18 cases were reported on December 4, 10 cases on December 5, 17 cases on December 6.

So far, 7,93,266 positive cases have been found in the state. Out of these, 7,82,597 patients have been cured while 10,529 people died.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 01:21 AM IST