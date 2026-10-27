Madhya Pradesh UDISE+ Portal Removes Total Dropout Count After Controversy, Over 10 Lakh Students Listed In Dropbox | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The UDISE+ portal has removed the section displaying the total number of dropout children after the figures triggered controversy.

According to the district-wise and class-wise transition status report, 10,07,804 students were listed in the dropout list for Classes 1 to 12 as of Oct 23, 2026. The figure includes 2,14,411 students in Classes 1 to 5, 1,84,417 in Classes 6 to 8 and 6,08,976 in Classes 9 to 12.

The figures come amid questions over the department's student mapping exercise and the gap between enrolments recorded in the previous academic year and the current year's data. The removal of the total dropout count from the portal has also raised questions about the availability of this information for public scrutiny.

Class-wise breakup

The report also showed that the transition of 7,25,221 students from the previous academic year's records to the 2026-27 enrolment data was pending. Against 1,29,74,618 students recorded for 2025-26, enrolment for 2026-27 stood at 1,22,49,397.

Of the 10,07,804 students listed in the Dropbox, 2,14,411 were in Classes 1 to 5, 1,84,417 in Classes 6 to 8 and 6,08,976 in Classes 9 to 12. Students in the secondary and higher secondary classes accounted for the largest share of the total.

An earlier UDISE+ status report of Oct 16 had shown 8,56,503 students pending. The department had also issued show-cause notices to district project coordinators over slow progress in completing student enrolment and mapping.

The department had set Aug 31 as the deadline for completing 100% enrolment-related entries, including the Dropbox records. However, the exercise continued beyond the deadline.