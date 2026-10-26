Madhya Pradesh: UAD Cracks Down On 392 Officers Including 135 CMOs Over Financial Irregularities; Over 80 Suppliers, Contractors Also Face Action | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the instance of the state government, the Urban Administration Department (UAD) has taken big action against the officers indulged in financial irregularities.

Additional Chief Secretary, UAD, Sanjay Dubey said action has been taken against 392 officers, including 135 Chief Municipal Officers (CMOs).

The action was taken against officers at different levels based on the gravity of irregularities. While some officers faced recovery proceedings or stoppage of salary increments, others were demoted or terminated.

Recently, a video of Dubey scolding local body officers during a training meeting surfaced on social media. He warned them against assuming that the department was unaware of corrupt practices.

Citing an example, Dubey said one local body had purchased a garbage vehicle for Rs 2 lakh, while another had purchased the same vehicle along with four dustbins for Rs 6 lakh.

Referring to the meeting, Dubey said action had been taken against 146 officers at that time, of whom seven were terminated. Recoveries amounting to Rs 3-4 crore were made from some officers.

Besides, action was taken against more than 80 suppliers and contractors for supplying materials at incorrect rates. The crackdown on financial irregularities has continued since then.