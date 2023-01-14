Madhya Pradesh: Two traders beat up each other, cops register FIR

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): There was a brawl between two businessmen over money on Friday. At the outset, they hurled abuses at each other. One of them then called his workers and beat up the other businessman. The police registered an FIR against the cloth seller. A resident of Sarafa Bazar in MorGali, Ankit Agarwal, has been beaten up.

According to police, Agarwal sells clothes. Agarwal told the police that he used to buy clothes from another cloth merchant Rajeev Bhasin and that he had to pay some money to the latter. Bhasin reportedly hurled abuses at Agarwal on Thursday night. Agarwal objected to the abuses hurled by Bhasin. Meanwhile, the workers of Bhasin attacked Agarwal with some pointed tool and beat him up. When Agarwal began to yell, his wife rescued him from the clutches of Bhasin and his men. Agarwal lodged a complaint at the police station. Town inspector of Kotwali police station Rajiv gupta said that there had been a fight between two traders over money. A case has been registered, he said.

