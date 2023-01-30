Madhya Pradesh: Two officials booked for abetting fireman to commit suicide

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Hazira police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the nodal fire officer of Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) and a fire officer, the police said on Sunday. Hazira police station house officer Santosh Bhadoria said that a fireman Rajkumar Bais ended his life by hanging himself at his house on December 18. The police began probing the matter and recorded the statements of Bais’ kin, during which they learnt that the nodal fire officer of GMC, Shrikant Kaante and another fire officer Vivek Dixit were harassing him.

His kin alleged that the duo mounted immense pressure on him, compelling him to take the extreme step. Detailed probe into the case revealed that a battery had been stolen from a car in Anand Nagar of Gwalior earlier. A case in this regard had been lodged at the Bahodapur police station of Gwalior. After this, the duo began harassing Bais to compensate for the loss by paying money. When Bais was unable to bear the pressure, he committed suicide by hanging himself.

