Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:28 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Two notorious criminals lynched in Gwalior village

At the panchayat held at Dharampura village under Gijorra police station of the district on Monday, Lakhan Singh Gadariya had an altercation with villagers. Then, he along with his three cohorts opened fire at the villagers.
FP News Service
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two notorious criminals, including one carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, have been lynched in Gwalior district, sources said on Monday.

According to reports, a family in Dharampura village hired one of the criminals identified as Lakhan Singh Gadariya to beat up a man who had an affair with a girl of that family.

On November 2, Gadariya along his two cohorts had beaten up the man identified as Gajendra Kushwah.

To deal with the issue, a village Panchyat was held at Dharampura village under Gijorra police station of the district on Monday.

Sources said that Gadariya and two his chums reached the Panchyat meeting and opened fire at the villagers, who gathered there.

That enraged the villagers, who attacked the criminals with stones and sharp-edged weapons.

While two of the accomplices of Gadariya escaped, the villagers caught Gadariya and his another companion identified as Rajpal Baghel, a resident of Dinora village and lynched them.

The villagers also painted Gadariya’s face with black colour.

On getting information, a huge contingent of police was deployed in the village.

Additional Superintedent of Police (ASP), Jayraj Kuber said that a case had been registered and efforts were on to identify the people who lynched the two persons.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:29 PM IST
