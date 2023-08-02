Madhya Pradesh: Two Missing Boys Rescued, Parents All Smiles

Representative image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): They were all smiles on Tuesday when the police handed over their missing sons to them.

A police team, led by Amarpatan police station in charge Sandeep Bharatiya, rescued two missing boys under Operation Muskan.

According to reports, Santkumari Loni, wife of Ramdarsh Loni, resident of Naugwan village, lodged a complaint at the Anaratan police station on July 27 this year that her 12-year-old son Sudhir had gone missing from home from July 22.

The police registered a case and began to search for the boy.

Similarly, Shivakand Tiwari, a resident of Bada Itama Hall Pratap Nagar colony, lodged a complaint on July 29 this year that his 16-year-old son Ankit Tiwari went missing from his house on July 28.

Ankit who went to school did not return. The police rescued both the boys and handed them over to their parents.

